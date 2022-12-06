Photo by WikiCommons Images

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.

Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on the couple in El Paso who have given away millions. Woody and Gayle Hunt have been tremendous supporters of the El Paso community.

This week they gave the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) $25 million, which is the largest gift in the universities history.

"This is a transformational gift that will impact this region for decades to come.”UTEP President Heather Wilson

The gift will go into an endowment that will support various enhancements in teaching and research on trade and commerce between the United States and Mexico.

It is just the latest in a long list of donations from Woody and Gayle Hunt.

The El Paso couple giving away millions

"We believe in El Paso and the Borderplex region and know there is tremendous potential. This underscores why our charitable giving will remain focused here, the place we call home." Woody L Hunt

The Hunts are proud El Pasoans.

Woody graduated from Ysleta High School and is third generation El Pasoan. Gayle moved to El Paso with her family at a young age and graduated from Austin High School.

In 1987 the couple established the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting the Borderplex region. The "foundation supports institutions working to transform education, improve healthcare, advance regional economic and cultural development, and create a greater quality of life for all who live in the Borderplex."

Since it was founded, the Foundation has "made grants and commitments totaling close to $117.5 million to over 606 organizations, supporting over 2,777 initiatives."

Recent donations include:

In May this year, they made a $2 million investment in the Southwest Foundation for Osteopathic Education and Research (SWFOER) to help expand medical innovation and education at the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine (Burrell College), an osteopathic medical school located in the Paso del Norte region.

In February, they made a $2.5 million gift to the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) to support scholarships for students from the greater El Paso, Las Cruces, and Ciudad Juarez area.

In 2021 The Hunts awarded a $5 million gift to the El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center.

There are many more large donations listed on their website.

"El Paso is stronger together!" Woody Hunt

