Cruz 2024. Do you want Ted to run for President?

Texan Senator Ted Cruz has announced he would seek a third term in the United States Senate in 2024. At the recent Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting, Cruz said he would run again "as this is a country worth saving."

Cruz was a narrow victor over Beto O'Rourke in 2018 to win a second term in the U.S. Senate.

But will Cruz seek another shot at the Republican nomination for President? In 2016 he came second to Donald Trump for the nomination. Of course, Trump famously defeated the Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th President of the United States.

Running for the Senate again doesn't prevent Cruz from seeking a Presidential run.

Texas law allows a U.S. senator to seek reelection while running for President or vice president. Two Democrats, Lyndon B. Johnson in 1960 and Lloyd Bentsen in 1988, have taken advantage of this law.

Republican consultant Bill Miller believes Cruz will simultaneously run for the Senate and the Presidency.

“It would reduce the competition, but it wouldn’t remove it entirely. Candidates would run to set themselves up to run again. You don’t have to run against him, you just run for the seat, burnish your credentials, meet voters, and lay the groundwork for the next campaign.”

Cruz does have a national profile outside of Texas and spent a lot of time campaigning for Republication candidates across the United States during the recent midterms.

Cruz has always wanted to be President- could 2024 be his year?

