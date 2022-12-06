Abbott says Texas continues to "secure the border and keep America safe in the Federal Government's absence."

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"The Texas Department of Public Safety thwarted a human smuggling attempt during an inspection. The Lone Star State will continue to take unprecedented action to secure the border & keep America safe in the federal government’s absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Another day and another illegal human smuggling attempt thwarted by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has posted on Twitter the latest success captured by the team working for Operation Lone Star. A Texas Department of Safety trooper stopped a blue truck tractor on IH 24 in La Salle County for a vehicle inspection and discovered 18 illegal immigrants crammed into a truck tractor. The truck had fifteen males and three females, all from Mexico.

Last week the Governor announced that the Texas National Guard had blocked more than 26,000 potential smuggling events since March of last year. Through Operation Lone Star, DPS troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers have been forced to patrol the border and turn back record numbers of immigrants trying to cross the border illegally.

“Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border.You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally, arrest those who cross illegally and return them to the border, and arrest criminals who violate Texas law.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

