Walmart has given up on selling liquor in Texas

For seven years, Walmart, the world's largest retailer, has been fighting to sell liquor in Texas. They are the largest retailer of beer and wine in Texas but are prohibited from selling liquor under Texas law.

Texas is the only state in the country that prohibits publicly traded companies, like Walmart, from obtaining liquor permits. Walmart has taken the case to court in an attempt to prove that a 1995 state law that bars the sale of liquor by publicly owned companies in Texas is discriminating against businesses from outside Texas.

Walmart first filed a lawsuit in 2015, and after a three-year court battle, it finally won. However, the victory was to be shortlived as, in 2019, the decision was reversed by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Not to be deterred, Walmart tried legal action again last year. The retail giant filed a lawsuit challenging a section of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code that prohibits publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores. No decision had been reached, but Walmart must not have been very confident of winning as it recently withdrew the lawsuit.

“We will continue to look for ways to serve our customers in Texas and conveniently provide them with the products they want,” Lauren Willis, Walmart spokeswoman in Texas.

So while Walmart sells liquor in over 30 states, it appears in the short term, at least, they won't be able to sell liquor in Texas.

Do you believe that Walmart should be allowed to sell liquor? Do you agree with the current state law? Or do you think the law is good as it protects Texan-owned businesses?

