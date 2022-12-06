Abbott glad that Texas lawsuits "stymie Biden agenda on immigration and open border"

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"Texas AG Ken Paxton’s lawsuits stymie Biden agenda on immigration and open borders. GOOD. Much needed." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Republicans continue to challenge President Joe Biden- both on social media and in the courts. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been one of Biden's most vocal critics over border security. Since defeating Beto O'Rourke in the midterm election, Abbott has invoked an invasion clause, sent a letter to Biden demanding action, and started bussing migrants to a fourth city.

"President Biden's continued dereliction of duty has forced Texas to ramp up border security efforts. We will continue to protect our country from Biden’s dangerous open border policies." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Today Abbott congratulated Texas AG Ken Paxton for his relentless legal assault on Biden that will "stymie immigration and the open border."

Abbott served as the Texas AG from 2002 to 2015 and wasn't afraid of challenging President Obama in court.

"I go into the office, I sue the federal government and I go home.” Greg Abbott as Texas AG

Paxton's strategy has been called "the red state veto over Biden” by Wendy Parmet, director of Northeastern University’s Center for Health Policy and Law. “It’s kind of gotten to the point where I think the Biden administration feels it can’t sneeze without being sued by Texas.”

The lawsuits are having a big impact on Biden's immigration policy, and Abbott is hoping that this continues. So far, AG Paxton has filed 20 lawsuits against the Biden administration, and it seems he has no intention of stopping.

“I have a feeling we’re going to be pretty busy. I can guarantee you we’re going to be on the front lines watching what they’re doing, stopping them from overstepping.” Texas AG Ken Paxton

