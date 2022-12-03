Beto returned a $1 million donation to bankrupt Democrat mega donor

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"This guy gave a million dollars to Beto. This Madoff-Style evaporation of customer's money should be a crime. Candidates who received this tainted money should return it so that innocent customers of FTX can get some of their money back." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Two weeks ago, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lashed out at Democrats who received donations from bankrupt billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, claiming it was at the expense of innocent customers of FTX, the business founded by Bankman-Fried.

One of those who received a significant contribution from Bankman-Fried was Abbott's Democrat opponent in the Texas gubernatorial race, Beto O'Rourke. Bankman-Fried donated $1 million to Beto's failed campaign for Texas Governor, making him Beto's fourth largest donor.

However, it has been revealed today that Beto actually returned the million-dollar cheque four days before the November election.

Beto allegedly felt uncomfortable with the donation and returned the cheque.

“This contribution was unsolicited and the campaign’s upcoming [Texas Ethics Commission] report will show that it was returned back on November 4, prior to the news stories that would later come out about the donor,” Chris Evans, spokesperson for Beto’s campaign

Bankman-Fried, who was O'Rourke's top donor during the fundraising cycle spanning from July 1 to Sept. 29, is the founder of FTX, which declared bankruptcy last month after being valued at $ 2 billion.

According to Open Secrets, Bankman-Fried spent around $37 million during the last election cycle, most of which went to Democrat causes and candidates.

Your thoughts

Are you glad that Beto returned the million-dollar donation? Should there be any repercussions for other Democrats who did accept money from Bankman-Fried?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.