Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas location

The name Aaron Franklin is synonymous with BBQ in Texas.

His famous BBQ restaurant in Austin- Franklin Barbecue, often has queues of several hours and has led to Franklin becoming a household name. His next project was Loro Asian Smokehouse which he opened with chef Tyson Cole in 2018, which was a fusion of Asian and Texas cuisine.

Dallas residents were excited when Loro came to Dallas last year. Opening in July, the restaurant is located at 1812 Haskell Avenue.

Now in even better news for the people of Dallas, a second Loro location will be opening this month. The second Dallas location opens on Wednesday, December 14, and will be located in Addison’s Prestonwood Place at 14999 Montfort Dr.

“When this site came available in that center, with all the energy, all the restaurants, and all the people, we knew we wanted to put a Loro there. We were able to get a really cool space, where we’re going have this great outdoor space with a big, old patio [and] make it really fun, and an outdoor bar as well.”Hai Hospitality CEO Tony Montero

To celebrate the new opening, from December 14 to 19, Hai Hospitality will be giving away 100 Yeti tumblers to the first 100 guests each day. There will also be a drawing for a party of ten in which one person will get to work with the pitmaster at the location to smoke their own brisket. Your thoughts

