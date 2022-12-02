This Oregon billionaire is giving away millions

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Today I wanted to look at an Oregon entrepreneur who started a coffee company and became a billionaire. And now gives millions of dollars away each year.

His name is Travis Boersma- let's take a quick look at his story.

The Oregon coffee billionaire

Travis Boersma is the co-founder and executive chairman of Oregon-based coffee chain Dutch Bros and has a net worth of $3.6 billion.

In 1992 Travis and his brother Dane were working on their family dairy farm when they decided to quit and started selling coffee from a pushcart in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon.

This proved a wise decision as Dutch Bros now has over 470 shops across 11 states in the United States. Last year, they had almost $500 million in revenue.

In September 2021, Travis took his company public, and it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Thanks to his 40% ownership of the business, he became a billionaire.

Sadly Dane passed away in 2009 from Lou Gehrig's disease (also known as ALS).

"From the beginning, our community supported us. They supported us when we started by bringing friends and family to the cart for coffee. They supported us when our warehouse burned down. They supported us when my brother, Dane, our co-founder, passed away. We are trying daily to return the favor and love they show us each day.”"

Philanthropy

“My cup is full and running over, so I can now fill another.” – Travis Boersma, Co-founder of Dutch Bros. Coffee

Through his company, Travis continues to give back to the local community. Dutch Bros. has given away millions of dollars in its lifetime and continues to give over a million dollars annually.

Dutch Bros is "taking meaningful and measurable action in philanthropy; sustainability; and diversity, equity, and inclusion to drive us toward our vision of making a massive difference, one cup at a time."

The most personal initiative is "Drink One for Dane Day," held in honor of co-founder Dane Boersma, which raises funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (NDA) to find a cause and cure for ALS. Over $12.6 million has been raised for the MDA, including $2.3 million so far this year.

Dutch Bros and the Dutch Bros Foundation also give to various organizations through donations, grants, and giveback days.

Some examples include:

“A Cure for Cat,” which raised funds to help a young woman who is dealing with the devastating symptoms of CREST syndrome.

“Water For Juan,” in which the proceeds from the sales of water for one month went to support seven-year-old Juan while he went through surgery and recovery from a severe intestinal issue.

“Shake it for Brooke," in which proceeds from the sale of Dutch Frosts for two weeks went to support nine-year-old Brooke’s leukemia treatment.

Since 2011, Dutch Bros has designated one day each year to raise money for local youth organizations. This has led to over $3 million going to local organizations.

