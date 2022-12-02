Texas Democrat judge says Biden must visit border

Photo by WikiCommons Images

It seems even the Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to visit the southern border, saying the crisis will soon become unmanageable.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez (D) appeared on Fox News to ask President Biden to make an urgent visit to the border.

"I wish he'd come down here for himself, so he could see it for himself and understand the issues and the problems that we're facing...Because the laws of our country say that if you come to one of our ports of entry and seek asylum, then we only have a certain amount of time to process you. So that means that it's going to be all the redeployment of all our people in between the ports of entry where most of the bad things happen," Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez

It is the second time Judge Cortez has made the request, he also asked Biden in May to visit the border.

It comes the day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called out what he believes are lies from the Biden administration. Abbott linked to an exchange between Fox News journalist Peter Doocy and Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary.

The exchange went as follows:

Doocy: "Kevin McCarthy said he invited President Biden down to the border. How does the President RSVP? We know -- we know the President's never been down to the border. The possible next speaker says that he wants him to go with him, so is he going to?"

Jean-Pierre: "He's been there. He's been to the border & since he took office--"

Doocy: "When did he go to the border?"

Jean Pierre: "--since he took office, the President...has been taking action to fix our immigration issue."

Abbott called out the Biden administration for lying about Biden visiting the border.

