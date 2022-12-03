Border Patrol Union says, "no single person has done more damage to our border than Joe Biden."

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"No single person in the modern history of this country has done more damage to our border than Joe Biden. The deaths, trashing of border areas, rampant fraud and complete dismantling of law and order is unprecedented. He is literally a one-man wrecking crew." Border Patrol Union

Another day, another attack on President Joe Biden and his administration over their handling of the southern border.

Today the Border Patrol union condemned Biden, accusing him of being "a one-man wrecking crew."

The National Border Patrol Council "is the exclusive representative of approximately 18,000 Border Patrol agents and support personnel assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol. The U.S. Border Patrol falls under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)."

Texan Senator Ted Cruz quickly agreed and reposted the tweet to his account.

Biden has come under constant criticism from many Republicans in Texas, including Ted Cruz and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Yesterday Abbott accused Biden of lying about visiting the southern border.

"Amazing how the Biden Admin. just blatantly lies. This is the same person who insisted that immigrants don’t just walk across the border illegally." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

