This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to Tennessee

Today I wanted to focus on an actor who has greatly supported veterans and their families.

Gary Sinise is famous for his roles in movies such as Apollo 13 and Forest Gump, but perhaps there should be more focus on his charitable efforts.

The Gary Sinise Foundation

Sinise grew up in a family of veterans and had been actively supporting military veterans since the 1970s.

He played the role of a disabled veteran, Lt. Dan, in the movie Forest Gump portrayal, and through this, he built a connection with service members throughout the military community, and he worked closely with the Disabled American Veterans organization.

In 2011 he established the Gary Sinise Foundation with "the mission to serve and honor America's defenders, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families, and those in need."

"Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security. While we can never do enough to show gratitude to our nation's defenders, we can always do a little more." Gary Sinise

Since 2011, the Gary Sinise Foundation has raised $282 million for wounded veterans, first responders, and their families. It has "also built 81 specially adapted smart homes for severely injured heroes and served more than 500,000 meals to America's defenders across the country.

In addition, over 500 support concerts have been performed for troops.

Sinise and his family moved to Franklin, Tennessee, in April this year. They also moved the headquarters of The Gary Sinise Foundation to Franklin.

"Tennessee is that state that's connected. It's got seven or eight different borders, and in every state around Tennessee, they have military and veterans. I think the entertainment industry there is magnificent. I have a lot of friends. A lot of friends have said they'd support the Gary Sinise Foundation if I move it there. I'm excited about the move."

Are you glad that Sinise has moved the Foundation to Franklin? Are there any other organizations in Franklin or Tennessee that you believe he could support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.