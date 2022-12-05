Texas Homeowners Assistance is offering grants of $65,000. Are you eligible?

Photo by Adobe Stock Image

With inflation causing rising costs, many people in Texas could do with some government assistance. One program on offer is Texas Homeowner Assistance.

Texas Homeowner Assistance provides "financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The program can offer grants to "cover past due mortgage payments, up to three months of future mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, homeowner/condo association fees, past due utility payments, and up to three months of prospective utility payments."

The program has paid out over $254 million to eligible Texans so far. The average grant given has been $10,336- which is certainly very beneficial for households.

So let's look at the eligibility criteria.

Eligibility Criteria

The Texas Homeowner Assistance website lists several criteria for eligibility. These include the following:

You have experienced a qualified financial hardship after January 21, 2020, such as lost income or increased expenses due to the pandemic

You are behind on one or more of the following payments: mortgage loans, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner/condo association fees, or utility bills

You have a household income at or below 100% Area Median Income (AMI) or 100% of the median income for the United States, whichever is greater.

You own and occupy a home in Texas as a primary residence

The maximum grant available per household is $65,000. Of this, $10,000 can be used for utility assistance, including electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.

Your thoughts

Have you taken advantage of the Texas Homeowner Assistance? Do you believe the government should do more to assist Texans under financial duress?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they are aware of the program and can join the conversation.