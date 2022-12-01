The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millions

A month ago, I wrote about Margot Perot, the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. In October, Perot and her family foundation gave out $55 million in donations to organizations in Dallas.

This included $5 million given o the Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The park opened free to the public, thanks to the donation. A few days later, the family foundation gave $50 million to establish a permanent endowment at UT Southwestern Medical Center to train medical researchers.

This week Perot was at it again.

In recognition of Giving Tuesday, the Perot Foundation committed to a $15 million gift to United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. It is the largest single gift in the organization's 98-year history and will help United Way Dallas "strengthen the community's access to education, well-paying jobs, and health care. To that end, the organization aims to increase the number of third graders reading on grade level by 50 percent by 2030."

"It's significant also because this generous commitment uniquely positions United Way to drive measurable transformative change in the areas of education, income and health across North Texas," said Jennifer Sampson, CEO, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

Margot Birmingham Perot is the widow of the late technology entrepreneur and presidential candidate H. Ross Perot. Sr. Margot has a net worth of $4.5 billion, placing her as the wealthiest female in Dallas. In 1969, Ross and Margot started the Perot Foundation, which became active in many philanthropic and civic areas.

I just think I owe it to the city of Dallas. My husband and I always felt we needed to give back because Dallas provided such opportunity for us.” Margot Perot

As a recap, some of the donations the Perots have made include:

  • $93 million to UT Southwestern (this doesn't include the recent $50 million grant)
  • Last year she donated $10.5 million to the North Texas Food Bank, one of the most significant contributions in the food bank's 40-year history.
  • She helped endow the Margot Perot Center in Dallas with her family, which has delivered more than 120,000 babies since 1983.
  • As a former teacher, she also focused on education and helped create the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the Global Fund for Children.
  • Ross and Margot also supported the Dallas Museum of Art, the Dallas Opera, the Dallas Arboretum, and the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Having donated $70 million to Dallas organizations in the last month, it seems Perot will continue to give away millions to support the North Texas community.

