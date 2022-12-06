The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami

Photo by Adobe Stock Image

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald.

The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.

While John passed away in 1981 and his brother James ten years later, their generosity has continued.

Since 2005, the Knight Foundation has committed $217 million to the arts in Miami and this week made grants of $40.7 million to local artists and arts organizations in Miami.

These grants include:

Additionally, the Knight Foundation announced 50 grants to "established institutions, artists doing new digital work, and a range of citizen activists and artists who are asked to pay forward grants of $10,000."

“We have supported local artists and institutions who have built a Miami where art thrives. When we invest in music and museums, in poetry and performances, we are investing in the fiber that strengthens our communities." Knight Foundation president Alberto Ibargüen.

It is great to see Miami benefiting from the generosity of the Knight brothers long after they both have passed.

Your thoughts

What do you think of the work being done by the Knight Foundation? What other organizations in Miami would you like to see it support?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.