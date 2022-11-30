Beto is campaigning for funds again

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Recently I asked where Beto O'Rourke had disappeared to. Beto had been campaigning for 1,175 of the past 2,048 days- more than three of the last five calendar years campaigning for office. But after three failed political campaigns, Beto has quietly disappeared from Twitter and social media.

However, this week, he sent out an email asking for people to donate to the campaign of Raphael Warnock, who is running for a Senate seat in Georgia against Herschel Walker.

"With fundamental rights and freedoms under attack here in Texas and throughout the country, especially now that Trump’s Republicans will soon have a majority in the House of Representatives, it’s important that we continue to do all we can to meet this challenge. Please join me and Amy in donating today to return Raphael Warnock to the United States Senate. His runoff election is only a couple of weeks away, and early voting begins soon. Let’s make sure he has the resources he needs to reach the voters that must turn out if he’s going to win." Beto O'Rourke

Beto raised a record amount of funds in his failed but for Governor of Texas, and he is now turning his attention to help raise funds for Warnock. Beto also says part of the contributions made will go towards voter registration in Texas.

"And because we have a long-term opportunity to build upon the organizing and voter recruitment work we've done in Texas, part of each contribution will go to funding voter registration in the lone star state to ensure that more young voters are on the rolls ahead of the 2024 elections." Beto O'Rourke

