This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millions

Today is Giving Tuesday, so I wanted to share with readers what Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been doing to help the community.

Let's take a quick look.

The Dallas billionaire

Cuban founded Broadcast.com, a video portal, in 1995 so he could watch his alma mater Indiana Hoosiers basketball play while he lived in Dallas.

Cuban sold the business to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999 and now owns the NBA franchise, the Dallas Mavericks, and has stakes in Magnolia Pictures, AXS TV, and many small startups. He has a focus on mission-driven companies that can assist others. This includes Luminaid, which provides lighting to disaster areas, and Mahmee, a maternal healthcare tech company.

He has also appeared as a judge on the popular ABC show "Shark Tank" for 11 seasons and invested more than $22 million during that time.

Cuban has had a lot of business success and accumulated a net worth of $4.6 billion, and he has been generous in giving some of this back.

Philanthropy

In 2003, Cuban founded the Fallen Patriot Fund "to help families of service men and women, first responders who were killed or seriously injured in the line of duty." It has since awarded over $5 Million in grants, "with every dollar helping the families of those who serve and protect our country."

The same year he also started the Dallas-based Mark Cuban Foundation. The Foundation focuses on education, veterans, public health, and more. In 2019, Cuban founded the AI Bootcamps Initiative, which hosts free camps teaching AI to students. This year, more than 550 students will participate.

A few of the significant donations made by Cuban include:

Earlier this year, he set up the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to dramatically reduce the cost of prescription drugs in the US.

Your thoughts

Readers, what do you think of Mark Cuban's commitment to charity? What other organizations in Dallas would you like to see him support? What else can be done on Giving Tuesday and throughout the year to help people in Dallas?

