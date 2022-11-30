Will the power will stay on this winter? ERCOT says yes

ERCOT operator Photo by WikiCommons Images

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) released a report released today stating they believe they will have more than enough power generation to meet demand this winter.

The power grid failure in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri saw former ERCOT CEO Bill Magness fired. Across summer this year, there were also concerns the grid could fail. Today's report aims to alleviate fears of another winter power failure, with new ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas saying he anticipates the "lights will stay on" this winter under normal conditions.

"Assuming that the ERCOT Region experiences typical winter grid conditions, ERCOT anticipates that there will be sufficient installed generating capacity available to serve the system-wide forecasted peak demand for the upcoming winter season, December 2022 ‒ February 2023. As part of ERCOT's aggressive grid management planning, we have also included additional low probability, high-impact risk scenarios." ERCOT report

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also expressed his confidence in the power grid.

“The State of Texas continues to monitor the reliability of our electric grid, and I thank ERCOT and PUC for their hard work to implement bipartisan reforms we passed last year and for their proactive leadership to ensure our grid is stronger than ever before.” Texas Gov. Abbott

