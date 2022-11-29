The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millions

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

In light of Giving Tuesday, I wanted to highlight one San Antonio resident giving generously to help the community.

Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury is the wealthiest person in San Antonio and also one of the most generous. So let's take a quick look at his story.

The wealthiest person in San Antonio

Goldsbury has a net worth of $1.8 billion.

Goldsbury started working at Pace Foods, a salsa maker, in 1969. His first position was on the assembly line. Just eight years later, Goldsbury was president of the company. As president, he continued to grow Pace Foods, and in 1994 he sold Pace Foods to Campbell Soup for $1.12 billion.

Goldsbury now runs Silver Ventures, which is backing the revitalization of the downtown Pearl Brewery neighborhood.

Philanthropy

The wealthiest man in San Antonio has given back to the city through many years of donations.

He established the Goldsbury Foundation to "proactively impact the lives of young people in our community through catalytic giving."

The Foundation works with CHEF San Antonio. CHEF is "a Culinary Health Education Program that teaches children and families basic nutrition and practical cooking skills, with the long-term goal of motivating individuals and communities to adopt and sustain healthier eating habits."

Goldsbury has made several significant donations.

In 2007 he gave $35 million to the Culinary Institute of America to build a campus at the Pearl Brewery development. While in 2013, Goldsbury gifted $20 million to the new Children's Hospital of San Antonio. This followed an earlier donation of $5 million to house dozens of pediatric specialty clinics downtown on the Santa Rosa campus.

Unlike many other philanthropists, Goldsbury shuns the spotlight- he wasn't even present at the press announcement for the donation to the Children's Hospital of San Antonio. However, he has made many more generous donations that aren't reported on.

Your thoughts

Readers, what do you think of Goldsbury's donations? What other organizations in San Antonio do you think he should support for Giving Tuesday?

