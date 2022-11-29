Cruz wants Texans warned if appliances are spying on them

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"American consumers should be aware when their appliances and everyday tech products have the capability to record them through microphones and cameras – let alone the ability to transmit through Wi-Fi. I’m proud to help author this bipartisan solution to help safeguard the privacy and security of American homes." Texan Senator Ted Cruz

Republican Texan Senator Ted Cruz has teamed up with Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell from Washington "to introduce legislation intended to at least make Americans aware of the potential for spying when they purchase certain products."

If approved, the legislation would result in disclosure guidelines for any products, including refrigerators and dishwashers, that have audio and visual recording components.

There are concerns that hackers could access the data captured by these devices or sensitive information about people is publicly disclosed.

"It’s estimated that by 2026, over 84 million households will have smart devices – providing connection and control over everything from your air conditioning to your air fryer. Yet, most consumers expect their refrigerators to keep the milk cold, not record their most personal and private family discussions. I’m happy to work with Senator Cruz on a bill that will ensure consumers know whether their household appliances are capable of invading their privacy.” Senator Cantwell

