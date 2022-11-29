San Antonio, TX

7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lights

Ash Jurberg

Photo byFlickr under Creative Commons

It's less than a month until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. With Thanksgiving over and lights around San Antonio, it feels like Christmas.

Below are seven of my San Antonio favorites for those wanting to catch some holiday lights.

1. San Antonio Zoo

My wife's grandmother worked at the San Antonio zoo for many years, so I'm slightly biased. But the Zoo Lights are my personal favorite. What could be better than combing a trip to see the animals with a magical wonderland?

Zoo lights are included with standard admission.

Open: November 19 to January 1.

Information: San Antonio Zoo

2. The Riverwalk

The famous holiday lights started earlier this year- commencing on November 9. They are on from 530pm to 8 pm, and this year, there will be over 100,000 lights draped over the trees that line the River Walk.

Open: November 25 to January 9

Information: The Riverwalk

3. The University of the Incarnate Word

The annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at the University of the Incarnate Word is back with live music, food trucks, Shoppers' Lane, children's activities, and meet and greets with Santa. In addition, there are a million twinkling lights and a fireworks display to end the night.

Last year the event was drive-through only, so it's great to have this event back to normal.

Open Festival November 20. The lights stay up until mid-January

Information: The University of the Incarnate Word

4. SeaWorld San Antonio

SeaWorld San Antonio is claiming the largest Christmas light display in Texas. The theme park will display over 9 million twinkling lights across its 250 acres. Each of its 12 lands will have a different holiday theme twist

Open November 10 to January 2

Information: SeaWorld San Antonio

5. Six Flags Fiesta Texas

San Antonio's other theme park is also joining in the holiday fun. While they don't have as many lights as SeaWorld- their website claims there will still be millions of lights on display.

Open November 19 to December 23

Information: Six Flags Fiesta Texas

6. San Antonio Botanical Gardens

Last year, a new Christmas lights show came to the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, proving popular, so it is back again.

According to the website, "guests will be enchanted by magical light displays set along a beautifully illuminated one-mile path winding through the Botanical Garden. These beautiful illuminations will dazzle the senses, and the show will proudly include installations unique to Texas created by local and international artists. The trail will feature a one-of-a-kind experience blending new works, including a field of Texas bluebonnets, with guest favorites, such as the show-stopping Winter Cathedral, an impressive towering cathedral arch tunnel sparkling with 100,000 lights."

Open: November 11 to January 8

Information: San Antonio Botanical Gardens

7. Your local neighborhood

While I love all of the above options, nothing beats walking around my local neighborhood and admiring the lights on display. Some look professional, some are more low-key, but they are all done with pride and a festive spirit. I like to visit different neighborhoods around San Antonio and see what lights are on display.

Your thoughts

Readers, what are your favorite holiday lights in San Antonio?

Please let us know in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

San Antonio# Christmas# Holiday# Family

