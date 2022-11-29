Jeff Bezos donates $1.5 million to assist homeless families in Louisiana

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos this week has made a generous donation to assist with the homelessness problem in Louisana.

Bezos, via his Bezos Day One Fund, made a $1.25 million grant to The Wellspring, a primary provider of homeless services in Northeast Louisiana. The gift is the largest in the organization’s history.

“I am both humbled and honored that the work of The Wellspring has been recognized at the national level in such a significant way and that we have been selected for a Day 1 Families Fund award,” said Caroline Cascio, president and CEO of The Wellspring. “Homelessness in Northeast Louisiana looks very different than it does in other parts of the country, with families making up the majority of those facing homelessness, and children under the age of 18 comprising half of our homeless population. The need for comprehensive services that will not only bring families indoors, but also address the root causes of their homelessness and foster long-term self-sufficiency, is critical. The Wellspring is proud to have the Day 1 Families Fund support us in this effort.”Caroline Cascio, president and CEO of The Wellspring

Bezos created the Bezos Day One fund, a $2 billion philanthropic fund, in 2018 with his wife at the time, Mackenzie Scott. It wasn't just the Louisiana organization that was the recipient of Bezos' generosity.

Bezos announced grants totaling $123.45 million in support of nonprofits working to help families experiencing homelessness.

