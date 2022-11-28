Abbott says, "schools must stop pushing woke agendas"

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"Our schools are for education, not indoctrination. We will put a stop to this nonsense in the upcoming legislative session. Schools must get back to fundamentals & stop pushing woke agendas. We will pass laws to get it done." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today took aim at schools that are pushing a "woke agenda."

Abbott linked to an article from Fox News that said, "a Texas middle school teacher bragged about indoctrinating students on TikTok and interrogated each of her classes about whether they believed a non-binary identity made them uncomfortable."

Abbott promised to review this topic in the upcoming legislative session.

The math teacher, Kelsey McCracken, who teaches at W.A. Meacham Middle School, said in the video:

"So one of my students asked me a question, and I wanted to get TikTok's opinion on it. You know how the respectful thing to say to people is 'ma'am' or ‘sir.' I've come out to my students. All my students know that I'm non-binary. Most of my students call me ‘Mx.’ Most of the staff calls me ‘Mx.’ or ‘Coach.’"

The video from McCracken soon went viral with both positive and negative comments. One commenter accused the teacher of "gender confusion."

Your thoughts

Do you agree with Gov. Abbott that some schools have gone too far? Or do you believe that an essential part of education is showcasing a range of diverse opinions to children? What should schools and educators be doing on this topic?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.