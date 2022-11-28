Abbott says, "the Lone Star State continues to do more than any state in history to secure our border."

Ash Jurberg

Photo byWikiCommons Images

"The Texas National Guard has blocked over 26,000 potential smuggling events since March 2021. The Lone Star State continues to do more than any state in HISTORY to secure our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to highlight the efforts of the Texas National Guard and Operation Lone Star in securing the southern border.

Today the Governor announced that the Texa National Guard had blocked more than 26,000 potential smuggling events since March of last year.

Through Operation Lone Star, DPS troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers have been forced to patrol the border and turn back record numbers of immigrants trying to cross the border illegally.

Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border.You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally, arrest those who cross illegally and return them to the border, and arrest criminals who violate Texas law.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Last week it was reported Gov. Abbott was "set to include armored personnel carriers designed to carry troops into battle alongside tanks."

The Texas Tribune reported that "Texas Military Department officials to the headquarters overseeing Operation Lone Star reveals that the National Guard will soon deploy 10 M113 armored personnel carrier vehicles to the border...around fifty soldiers will be trained to operate the vehicles, and state officials will identify ten positions to station them along the border."

Do you agree with Abbott's comments? Should the Federal government be doing more to protect the southern border of Texas? Or do you think Abbott has spent too much on Operation Lone Star and should cut back on spending?

