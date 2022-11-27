Abbott accused of bussing migrants as a "stunt"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Photo by WikiCommons Images

"There should be a way of getting attention, over the backs of people who are fleeing genuine crises in other parts of the world." Former Department of Homeland Security Sec. Michael Chertoff

Former Department of Homeland Security Sec. Michael Chertoff appeared on CBS Face the Nation to talk about the current problems facing migrants illegally crossing into the United States. Chertoff served as DHS Secretary under President George W Bush.

Chertoff was asked, "are the asylum laws too generous in our country?"

Chertoff responded that he believed the laws followed international requirements.

"We can certainly take a look at the asylum laws, but generally, we obey international law which talks about the obligation to receive refugees...one of the things the administration has done, which I think is helpful, is they've moved the evaluation process down to those agents who were actually in the field to speed it up to make sure if there is a colorable claim and if not send people back. And they are also working to streamline the process of making adjudications."

However, in his response, he also aimed at Texas Gov. Abbott for his strategy of bussing migrants caught illegally crossing into Texas to northern states.

"I think stunts like what Governor Abbott has done really don't address the problem." Former Department of Homeland Security Sec. Michael Chertoff

Democrats have heavily criticized Abbott for bussing migrants to northern sanctuary cities. In return, Abbott has called for the impeachment of the current Department of Homeland Security Sec, Alejandro Mayorkas.

