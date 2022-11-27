This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year

Lizzo Photo by Flickr under Creative Commons

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities.

Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.

Let's take a quick look at her story

The Houston performer

Melissa Viviane Jefferson was born in Detroit but moved to Houston, Texas, when she was ten.

Jefferson graduated from Alief Elsik High School in Alief, Houston, and began rapping under the name of "Lizzo." She attended the University of Houston, where she studied classical music. When she was 21, her father died, and Lizzo lived out of her car for a year while trying to break into the music industry.

Lizzo eventually dropped out of college in Houston to pursue a music career and had marginal success before making it big in 2019 thanks to her single Truth Hurts, which made it to number one on the Billboard charts. She won four Grammy awards that year and has gone on to become a global music star.

Philanthropy

Earlier this year, Lizzo pledged $500,000 to Planned Parenthood, which was matched by Live Nation.

"The most important thing is action & loud voices. @plannedparenthood @abortionfunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban. Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one." Lizzo

This isn't the first case of Lizzo's charity.

In 2020 Lizzo was performing in Victoria, Australia, when bushfires ravaged it, and she volunteered at FoodBank Victoria to assist victims.

"To have Lizzo come in with her team, say hi to the volunteers and share some love while she packed emergency food relief hampers was an unexpected bonus amongst all the kindness we saw during our emergency food relief response." Dave McNamara, CEO of Foodbank Victoria

Lizzo is also passionate about mental health and has performed in benefit concerts to raise awareness.

Your thoughts

Are you glad to hear of Lizzo's charity work? What organizations in Houston would you like to see her support?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.