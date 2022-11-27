Abbott confirms $1.4 billion in benefits available for Texans

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

In good news for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19, Texas Gov Greg Abbott confirmed that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) had received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits.

The fifth round of payments will offer more than $1.4 billion in benefits to approximately 3.5 million eligible children in Texas.

Eligibility

To qualify for a payment, a "student must have been certified for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) at their Texas school during the 2021-2022 school year or at any time during the summer period (June to August 2022) and have been enrolled at an NSLP campus at the end of the 2021-2022 school year."

If eligible, families will receive a payment of $391 per eligible child and can use the benefits to buy groceries

Your thoughts

Are you glad there is another payment available to help Texan families? Do you think the Federal government should be doing more to assist struggling families?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.