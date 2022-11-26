Tulsa, OK

This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tje0p_0jOXPlHJ00
Photo byAdobe Stock Image

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities.

Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.

Let's take a quick look at his story

The Tulsa billionaire

George Kaiser is the son of immigrants who fled Nazi Germany and settled in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Kaiser was born in Tulsa in 1942 and, in 1966, joined his father's business- Kaiser-Francis Oil Company. Kaiser took over the small business when his father suffered a heart attack in 1969. He grew the business into the 23rd-largest nonpublic energy exploration company in the U.S.

In 1991 he bought the Bank of Oklahoma for $60 million, and he also has a stake in the NBA team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kaiser now has a net worth of $10.3 billion and has promised to give most of it away.

Philanthropy

Kaiser is incredibly wealthy but has been generous with his fortune. In 2010 he signed the Giving Pledge, in which he promised to donate most of his wealth.

Forbes ranks him in the top 25 most generous billionaires, estimating he has given way over $1.56 billion.

No child is responsible for the circumstances of her birth and should not be punished for them in this life...I have therefore developed my charitable focus around the concept of providing the greatest opportunity for self fulfillment for each child, focusing on those who arrive in the least advantaged circumstances. George Kaiser

He has established the George Kaiser Family Foundation, which focuses on community health, criminal justice, childhood education, and arts & culture initiatives in his hometown of Tulsa. Kaiser has pledged to give the balance of his assets, including control of the Bank of Oklahoma, to the George Kaiser Family Foundation at his death.

The foundation helped launch Build In Tulsa, aiming to develop Black entrepreneurship through programs and investing in Black-owned companies. Kaiser has also funded the National Energy Policy Institute, a non-profit energy policy organization located at the University of Tulsa.

There are many more organizations that Kaiser has supported, but unlike many other billionaires, he doesn't seek recognition. In fact, he prefers not to have any buildings or organizations named after him.

"Naming rights are a seductive philanthropic inducement, yet more anonymous operational support may better advance the charitable purpose." George Kaiser

Your thoughts

Readers, what do you think of George Kaiser's story? What other organizations in Tulsa do you think he should donate to?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tulsa# Oklahoma# Business# Charity# Good News

Comments / 89

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
53121 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Fort Worth, TX

13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college histroy

Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Beto is campaigning for funds again

Recently I asked where Beto O'Rourke had disappeared to. Beto had been campaigning for 1,175 of the past 2,048 days- more than three of the last five calendar years campaigning for office. But after three failed political campaigns, Beto has quietly disappeared from Twitter and social media.

Read full story
86 comments
Dallas, TX

Mark Cuban is giving away millions

Today is Giving Tuesday, so I wanted to share with readers what Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been doing to help the community. Let's take a quick look. Cuban founded Broadcast.com, a video portal, in 1995 so he could watch his alma mater Indiana Hoosiers basketball play while he lived in Dallas.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas challenges Biden in the Supreme Court over his migration policies

"States bear many of the consequences of federal immigration decisions." Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone. Texas, alongside Louisana, is challenging the Biden administration's policies on immigration.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Will the power will stay on this winter? ERCOT says yes

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) released a report released today stating they believe they will have more than enough power generation to meet demand this winter.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millions

In light of Giving Tuesday, I wanted to highlight one San Antonio resident giving generously to help the community. Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury is the wealthiest person in San Antonio and also one of the most generous. So let's take a quick look at his story.

Read full story
21 comments
Texas State

Cruz wants Texans warned if appliances are spying on them

"American consumers should be aware when their appliances and everyday tech products have the capability to record them through microphones and cameras – let alone the ability to transmit through Wi-Fi. I’m proud to help author this bipartisan solution to help safeguard the privacy and security of American homes." Texan Senator Ted Cruz.

Read full story
1 comments

The wealthiest person in Tampa Bay is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to look at the wealthiest person in Tampa Bay, Ronald Wanek, and his charitable efforts. So let's take a quick look at his story.

Read full story
55 comments
San Antonio, TX

7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lights

It's less than a month until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. With Thanksgiving over and lights around San Antonio, it feels like Christmas.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Jeff Bezos donates $1.5 million to assist homeless families in Louisiana

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos this week has made a generous donation to assist with the homelessness problem in Louisana. Bezos, via his Bezos Day One Fund, made a $1.25 million grant to The Wellspring, a primary provider of homeless services in Northeast Louisiana. The gift is the largest in the organization’s history.

Read full story
25 comments
Texas State

Abbott says, "schools must stop pushing woke agendas"

"Our schools are for education, not indoctrination. We will put a stop to this nonsense in the upcoming legislative session. Schools must get back to fundamentals & stop pushing woke agendas. We will pass laws to get it done." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
410 comments
Texas State

Abbott says, "the Lone Star State continues to do more than any state in history to secure our border."

"The Texas National Guard has blocked over 26,000 potential smuggling events since March 2021. The Lone Star State continues to do more than any state in HISTORY to secure our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
42 comments
Omaha, NE

The richest man in Omaha is giving away billions

Ahead of Giving Tuesday, Warren Buffet once again donated hundreds of millions of dollars. A few months ago, I wrote about Warren Buffett, the richest person in Omaha, and his devotion to giving his fortune away. And this week, he proved that by gifting another $750 million. The man known as the Oracle of Omaha donated more than $750 million in Berkshire Hathaway stock to the four foundations run by his family.

Read full story
36 comments
Texas State

Texas 'anti-woke' bank goes bust after three months

Texas fintech company GloriFi - a bank that marketed itself as an "anti-woke" alternative for "pro-freedom" Americans has gone bust after less than three months in operation. According to the Wall Street Journal, GloriFi offered bank accounts and credit cards and planned to provide mortgages and insurance while also touting capitalism, family, law enforcement, and the freedom to "love of God and country."

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott accused of bussing migrants as a "stunt"

"There should be a way of getting attention, over the backs of people who are fleeing genuine crises in other parts of the world." Former Department of Homeland Security Sec. Michael Chertoff.

Read full story
11 comments
Houston, TX

This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Abbott confirms $1.4 billion in benefits available for Texans

"The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
283 comments
Texas State

Tanks giving: Abbott sending tanks to the border

"President Biden's continued dereliction of dutyhas forced Texas to ramp up border security efforts. We will continue to protect our country from Biden’s dangerous open border policies." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Where has Beto O'Rourke gone?

For most of the last five years, Beto O'Rourke has been everywhere. He has been active on social media, making press appearances and rallying voters. Beto has been campaigning for 1,175 of the past 2,048 days- more than three of the last five calendar years campaigning for office.

Read full story
741 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy