Ted Cruz calls Biden "the Godfather...profiting on corruption"

"The focus needs to be on Joe Biden, this is not about Hunter Biden, any more than if you're going after the mafia and you catch some low-level enforcer, or you're going after a drug cartel and you catch some mule who swallowed balloons full of heroin," Texan Senator Ted Cruz

Controversial Texan Senator Ted Cruz is in the headlines today and trending on the social media platform Twitter.

Cruz spoke about President Biden on the latest episode of his podcast "Verdict with Ted Cruz," saying the Republican Party needs to investigate President Biden rather than his son Hunter.

When the media picked up the Texan Senator's comments, Cruz linked to several of the articles on his Twitter account.

"It's not about the poor schlub who got caught. It's about the boss. It's about the big guy. It's about the Godfather, Joe Biden is the Godfather. He is the one who ultimately is profiting on this corruption. He is the one who is abusing official authority to further the criminal activity of his family members. And that's why this is an issue of public corruption." Texan Senator Ted Cruz

There was also another reason Cruz was trending on Twitter. With cold winter weather expected across Texas over Thanksgiving, people started posting pictures of Ted Cruz and asking if he was heading to Cancun. Of course, this referred to when Cruz left Texas for a family vacation during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.

One thing that can be said of Ted Cruz- whether you love him or hate him- is that he is always in the news.

