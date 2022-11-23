What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?

Photo by Adobe Free Stock Image

Are you one of those who leave their grocery shopping until the last minute? Or perhaps you've become a last-minute host to a Thanksgiving meal for family and friends.

Well, luckily, there are a few grocery stores open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving.

H-E-B

The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain will be open from 6 am to noon on Thanksgiving. This does not include their pharmacy stores which will be closed all day.

Whole Foods Market

Another Texan favorite, Whole Foods, will be open longer than H-E-B, with Thanksgiving hours of 7 am to 3 pm.

There are just two Whole Foods in San Antonio.

Alamo Quarry Market, 255 E Basse

Vineyard Shopping Center, Blanco Road, and Loop 1604

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market has recently opened a third location in San Antonio, and all three stores will be open from 7 am to 2 pm on Thanksgiving.

Grandview Shopping Center, 8101 Callaghan Rd

Marketplace at Encino Park, 22135 Bulverde Rd

9702 Raymond E. Stotzer Jr Fwy, TX-151

If it is after 3 pm and you have missed the opportunity to drop by one of these grocery stores, thankfully, many restaurants in San Antonio are open. And there is no cooking or cleaning required?

Your thoughts

Have you done all your grocery shopping for Thanksgiving? Do you plan on making any last-minute visits to the stores above? What are your Thanksgiving plans in San Antonio this year? Do you intend to eat out?

Please leave a comment below and feel free to share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Happy Thanksgiving y'all!