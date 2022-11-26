Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Tax records reported by CNN today have shown that Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, is receiving a tax exemption on his Texas home. The tax exemption is meant for primary residents of the state, but Walker is currently living and running for office in Georgia.

Walker has a house in Dallas and has received a homestead tax exemption for the home since 2012.

Under Texas law, if a homeowner moves out of the state, the resident can still receive the exemption only if they don't establish "principal residence" elsewhere and plan to return to Texas within two years. Andrew Kaczynski, CNN reporter

This could also mean that Walker is breaking Georgia's rules. According to the New York Times, "under the Constitution, Senate candidates are required to reside in the state they will represent only once they are elected. In Georgia, candidates must meet a handful of stipulations to establish residency in the state before filing their bids for office. Mr. Walker's tax exemption in Texas suggests that his primary residence remains outside Georgia."

Walker isn't the first political candidate to come under scrutiny for property taxes in Texas. Current Texas Lt.Gov Dan Patrick was forced to pay back illegally claimed property taxes while U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, and "his wife ran afoul of property tax law for at least eight years as each claimed homestead exemptions on properties they separately owned."

Your thoughts

Should Herschel Walker repay the tax break he has received from Texas? Do you think he should still be able to run for Senate in Georgia? Or do you believe that Walker is entitled to the tax break?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.