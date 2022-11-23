Abbott says, "Biden's continued dereliction of duty has forced Texas to ramp up border security efforts"

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"President Biden's continued dereliction of duty has forced Texas to ramp up border security efforts. We will continue to protect our country from Biden’s dangerous open border policies." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Another day, and another attack on President Joe Biden from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Since defeating his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke to secure a third term as Texas Governor, Abbott has turned his attention from Beto to Biden.

Today Abbott posted a series of tweets to Twitter criticizing Biden for his "dangerous open border policies" and boasted of the second bus of migrants arriving in Philadelphia from Texas.

Abbott also posted about the record amount of fake prescription bills coming across the border and the deadly effect this could have.

"The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency issued another warning Americans about a “sharp nationwide increase in deadly fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills. This is a by-product of Biden's Open Border. Texas has seized enough Fentanyl to kill all Americans." Gov. Abbott

Since the midterm election, Abbott has invoked an invasion clause, sent a letter to Biden demanding action, and added the fourth city in northern states to bus migrants to.

So far, Operation Lone Star has cost $4 billion in Texan taxpayer funds.

