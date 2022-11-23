Abbott serves Thanksgiving lunch to Texas National Guard

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Photo by Screenshot of Twitter Post

"I'm in Edinburg today to serve tamales & Thanksgiving lunch to the Texas National Guard & Texas Dept. of Public Safety. These men & women are away from their families over Thanksgiving as they work to secure our border & keep our communities safe. Thank you for all that you do." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

It is fair to say that the member of the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Safety has been very busy since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star early last year.

Through Operation Lone Star, DPS troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers have been forced to patrol the border and turn back record numbers of immigrants trying to cross the border illegally. And the hard work is set to continue following a letter Abbott to the DPS Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department TMD Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer, outlining "the need for the Operation Lone Star partners to defend Texas against what amounts to an invasion of America's southern border."

To thank them for their efforts, Abbott served them a Thanksgiving lunch of tamales.

"Texas is thankful for the tireless commitment and selfless service of our brave DPS troopers and Texas National Guard members as they work around-the-clock to secure our southern border and keep Texans safe. This Thanksgiving, I ask all Texans to join me in thanking the dedicated men and women stationed along the border for Operation Lone Star as they continue serving our state and ensuring the safety of our communities this holiday season." Greg Abbott

The hard and stressful job does take its toll.

Earlier this week, Mayra Flores, the U.S. House Representative for Texas' 34th district, took to Twitter with some devastating news claiming that a Border Patrol Agent in El Paso committed suicide. This was the third Border Agent to commit suicide in less than three weeks.

