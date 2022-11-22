Phoenix, AZ

This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollars

Ash Jurberg

Bob Parsons

This week the Phoenix-based nonprofit, Read Better Be Better (RBBB) was awarded a $250,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation for its afterschool reading comprehension program. It was the latest in a long list of donations from one of Phoenix's most generous people.

Bob Parsons grew up "poor as a church mouse" but has amassed a billion-dollar fortune. And he is doing his best to give most of it away.

Let's take a look at his story.

The Phoenix billionaire giving away his fortune

"I've earned everything I've ever received. Very little was given to me. I've been working as long as I can remember. Whether it was delivering or selling newspapers, pumping gas, working in construction or in a factory, I've always been making my own money." Bob Parsons

Parsons grew up in Maryland and, straight after high school, joined the US Marine Corps, where he did a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was severely wounded in action and spent two months in hospital but received several awards, including the Purple Heart.

After returning and graduating from college, he started a software business called Parsons Technology, which he later sold for $64 million. Next, he started a new business which became the web hosting company GoDaddy. This was also a success, and he sold to a private consortium.

Parsons now owns the Scottsdale National Golf Club, PXG, a golf equipment manufacturer, and over 675,000 square feet of commercial real estate in Arizona's Valley of the Sun region.

This has given Parsons a net worth of $3.4 billion- and he continues to give much of it away.

Philanthropy

In 2012, Bob and his wife, Renee Parsons, founded the Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation. The Foundation has given to over 96 charities and organizations, with a third of the total money awarded to local Arizonian charities.

A few of the organizations they have supported include:

  • The Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS
  • UMOM New Day Centers, the Phoenix-based homeless shelter provider
  • The Semper Fi Foundation helping severely wounded veterans.
  • The Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix

And, of course, this week's donation to Read Better Be Better.

As if that wasn't enough, Bob and Renee signed the Giving Pledge, in which they promised to give away most of their wealth while they were still alive.

Renee and I have always believed every child has the right to good nutrition, the best medical care, a good education, a happy and stress free environment and the hope that they too will share in the American Dream. We’ve dedicated our foundation and our resources to helping make this happen. It makes sense we join The Giving Pledge.”

