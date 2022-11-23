Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartels

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Republicans across Texas continue to pressure the Biden administration over perceived failures to protect the southern border of Texas.

Last week, Abbott called for Congress to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"Secretary Mayorkas & the Biden Administration abandoned their responsibility to secure our southern border & created the crisis we now face. Congress must impeach Mayorkas & fully fund border security. Texas will continue to step up in the meantime." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Now U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, from Houston, is pushing for the Homeland Security Committee chairmanship as he promises to crack down on drug cartels entering Texas illegally.

The outspoken Houston Republican has filed the "Declaring War on the Cartels Act," which, if passed, will increase federal penalties to cartels for crimes their members commit and even strip accused cartel members of U.S. citizenship if they are convicted of certain crimes.

“My bill goes after the cartels and their members by increasing federal criminal penalties, bypassing liberal big city District Attorneys and prosecutors, and hitting the cartels where it matters most: their bank accounts,. I designed this bill to use unique tools–like denaturalization and sanctions on government that support or allow cartels to operate–to deter individual support and corruption. We must take the cartels seriously and deter them and target them the same way we do terrorists. That is the only way to win.” Houston Republican Rep Dan Crenshaw

Crenshaw visited the El Paso border today with other key Republicans demanding Mayorkas resign.

“We will use the power of the purse and the power of subpoena. Let me be clear, those responsible for this disaster will be held accountable. If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action, and every failure to determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiries.” U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

