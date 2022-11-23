What will most Texans be eating this Thanksgiving?

Photo by Adobe Free Stock Image

With Thanksgiving just days away, the careers website Zippia has released an interesting report on what people in each state will be eating.

Zippia looked at Google Trends to determine "what Thanksgiving side each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 20 Thanksgiving classics. From there, we determined which side is searched a disproportionately high amount."

Surprisingly- well, to me at least- the number one side dish for Texans is creamed corn. The only other state that loved creamed corn as much as Texas was Kansas.

The report also determined that:

The most popular Thanksgiving side in the U.S. is mashed potatoes. Nine states had mashed potatoes as their most popular side dish. 75% of Americans will be eating mashed potatoes at Thanksgiving.

74% of Americans will be eating at least four side dishes on Thanksgiving.

Sadly, my favorite side dish, Mac and Cheese, has lost popularity over the last few years. Only two states have this as their preferred dish.

The second most popular side is rolls.

Two states are healthy. In Idaho and New Mexico, their favorite side is a side salad. Don't they know that Thanksgiving is a time to overindulge?

My four favorite sides are Mac and Cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cornbread. I guess I need to represent Texas this Thanksgiving and add creamed corn to the list!

Your thoughts

Will you be having creamed corn this Thanksgiving? What are your favorite side dishes? And will you be eating mashed potatoes like most Americans?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.