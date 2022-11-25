Will Abbott push to impeach Biden?

Photo by Wikicommons Images

​"Democrats weaponized impeachment. They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. And one of the real disadvantages of doing that … is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.” Texan Senator Ted Cruz

Earlier this year, outspoken Texan Senator Ted Cruz predicted that the Republicans would impeach President Joe Biden as political payback if they won back the U.S. House in the midterm elections in November.

“Yeah, I do think there’s a chance of that, whether it’s justified or not,” Texan Senator Ted Cruz

Now that the Republicans have secured a narrow majority in the House, the question remains will the Republicans follow through on Cruz's veiled threat?

Since defeating Beto O'Rourke in the gubernatorial election, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has constantly attacked President Biden and his administration over their failure to secure the border.

Last week, Abbott called for Congress to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"Secretary Mayorkas & the Biden Administration abandoned their responsibility to secure our southern border & created the crisis we now face. Congress must impeach Mayorkas & fully fund border security. Texas will continue to step up in the meantime." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott also sent a letter to President Biden last week in which he said, "your inaction has led to catastrophic consequences. Under your watch, America is suffering the highest volume of illegal immigration in the history of our country."

Earlier this year, a poll by the University of Massachusetts Amherst found that 68 percent of Republican voters think the House should impeach Biden. Will Texas Gov. Abbott or Senator Cruz lead this?

Only time will tell.

Your thoughts

Do you believe Texas Gov. Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz should push to impeach President Biden? Do you think more should be done to protect the southern border of Texas? Or would you view an attempted impeachment as a political payback for the impeachment of Donald Trump?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.