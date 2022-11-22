Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia

Photo by Adobe Free Stock Image

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today.

The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.

The bus contained migrants primarily from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba who had arrived in the United States seeking asylum. The new arrivals were given blankets to keep warm before moving to a welcome center, where they received drinks, food, medical screenings, and temporary shelter.

While the northern cities continue to criticize Texas Gov. Abbott for his actions and seek to support and assist the migrants, Abbott is proud of his strategy boasting about the numbers he has bussed from Texas on Twitter.

"As of today, Texas has bused over 13,500 migrants to sanctuary cities. Almost 8,400 to D.C. Over 3,800 to NYC. Over 1,200 to Chicago. Almost 100 to Philadelphia. Texas is doing whatever it takes to provide relief to our overwhelmed border communities." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

City officials and immigration groups are prepared for more buses to come from Texas.

“We’re ready,” Blanca Pacheco, co-director of New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia.

