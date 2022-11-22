Alex Jones is not allowed back on Twitter

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4ZuI_0jJEL27f00
Photo byWikicommons Images

Since purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk has made a lot of changes.

One of these has been reactivating accounts of people who had previously been deemed to have broken the website's rules and earned a ban from Twitter.

On the weekend, Elon Musk ran a poll asking users if former President Trump should be reinstated on Twitter. The poll had over 15 million votes, with 51.8% of users wanting Trump back on the platform and 48.2% wanting his ban to continue. Musk posted that over 134 million people had seen the poll.

As a result, Trump's account was reinstated. Musk also reinstated Kanye West's account after it was suspended for anti-Semitic remarks.

But Elon has said there is one person who will not be allowed back on Twitter - controversial radio host Alex Jones. The outspoken Texan, who was born in Dallas and hosted the Alex Jones radio show from Austin, was recently ordered to pay a total of $1.4 billion for defamatory falsehoods over claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut was a "hoax."

When asked on Twitter if Alex Jones's account would be reinstated, Elon Musk advised that it wouldn't and outlined the reasons why.

My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics, or fame.” Elon Musk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ou45y_0jJEL27f00
Photo byElon Musk Twitter Screenshot

With such a personal connection to tragedy, it seems unlikely that Elon will allow the controversial Texan media personality back on Twitter.

Your thoughts

Should Alex Jones be permanently banned from Twitter? Or should Elon Musk allow Jones to return to Twitter?

Should Alex Jones be permanently banned from Twitter? Or should Elon Musk allow Jones to return to Twitter?

# Texas# Elon Musk# Twitter# Social Media# Alex Jones

