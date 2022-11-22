Alex Jones is not allowed back on Twitter

Photo by Wikicommons Images

Since purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk has made a lot of changes.

One of these has been reactivating accounts of people who had previously been deemed to have broken the website's rules and earned a ban from Twitter.

On the weekend, Elon Musk ran a poll asking users if former President Trump should be reinstated on Twitter. The poll had over 15 million votes, with 51.8% of users wanting Trump back on the platform and 48.2% wanting his ban to continue. Musk posted that over 134 million people had seen the poll.

As a result, Trump's account was reinstated. Musk also reinstated Kanye West's account after it was suspended for anti-Semitic remarks.

But Elon has said there is one person who will not be allowed back on Twitter - controversial radio host Alex Jones. The outspoken Texan, who was born in Dallas and hosted the Alex Jones radio show from Austin, was recently ordered to pay a total of $1.4 billion for defamatory falsehoods over claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut was a "hoax."

When asked on Twitter if Alex Jones's account would be reinstated, Elon Musk advised that it wouldn't and outlined the reasons why.

“My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics, or fame.” Elon Musk

With such a personal connection to tragedy, it seems unlikely that Elon will allow the controversial Texan media personality back on Twitter.

