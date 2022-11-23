Texans parents are homeschooling children due to fears over safety

Photo by Adobe Stock Image

A recent Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey looked at the impact of COVID-19 on American life, and one of the things that stood out was the big increase in Texans choosing to homeschool their children.

At the end of the 2019-20 school year, 4.5% of Texans chose to homeschool, and by the start of the 2020-21 school year, this had jumped to12%. This increase was one of the biggest nationally.

The report stated that:

"It’s clear that in an unprecedented environment, families are seeking solutions that will reliably meet their health and safety needs, their childcare needs and the learning and socio-emotional needs of their children." Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey

The Texas Homeschool Coalition found that 30,000 students across Texas withdrew from a public or charter school and switched to homeschooling during the spring of 2021, an increase of 40% over the previous year.

The increase in homeschooling does create issues for Texas school districts. For example, a school district stops receiving money for a student when a student leaves a public school to homeschool, even though its operational costs remain the same.

“You’re creating massive inefficiencies in the system because you’ve got empty seats, if you will, in both the [public schools] and in the charters, but again, expenses are not going down as students move here and there,” Brian Woods, superintendent of the Northside Independent School District in San Antonio

