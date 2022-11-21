Abbott orders Texas Military Department to use every available strategy to combat border crisis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to take a hard line on border security and what he perceives as failings from the Biden Administration to secure the southern border.

Now Abbott has advised his key partners in Operation Lone Star to use every available strategy to combat the border crisis. Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer, outlining "the need for the Operation Lone Star partners to defend Texas against what amounts to an invasion of America's southern border."

Through Operation Lone Star, DPS troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers have been forced to patrol the border and turn back record numbers of immigrants trying to cross the border illegally.

“Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border.You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally, arrest those who cross illegally and return them to the border, and arrest criminals who violate Texas law.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

So far, Operation Lone Star has cost $4 billion in Texan taxpayer funds and, most notably, bussed thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

