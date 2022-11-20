This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away

What would you do if you were a billionaire?

If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away.

The Home Depot cofounders

In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.

Home Depot became a huge success, and in 2001, Blank retired. In 2002, Blank bought the Atlanta Falcons NFL franchise for $545 million. Five years later brought pro soccer to Atlanta with his new team Atlanta United FC.

Blank's success has given him a net worth of $7.4 billion- and he has promised to give 95% of it away.

Philanthropy

"I’ve been fortunate, and in many ways I am humbled because of that. My family is grateful that they have been the beneficiaries of The Home Depot’s success, and with me they feel a responsibility to leave the world a better place than we found it" Arthur Blank

In 1995 Blank founded The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, and through this foundation, Blank has granted nearly $900 million to various charitable organizations. The foundation supports a range of "essential Atlanta nonprofit institutions such as Children's Hospital of Atlanta, Shepherd Center and enduring Founder-led initiatives, such as veterans and the military."

"Through our Foundation’s work, we are fighting childhood obesity in Georgia; leading the development of a transformational community-wide network of paths, parks and transit called the Atlanta Beltline; challenging our state to invest more resource in early childhood education; testing education reforms that will allow every child to reach his or her potential; and making sure that children and families have access to the vitality of the arts regardless of their economic circumstances."

In 2012 Blank signed the Giving Pledge, a public promise to give away the majority of his wealth while he is still alive.

Blank is making good on this promise. He recently donated $17 million to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta. In 2020, he gave $200 million to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - the largest donation in its history.

Your thoughts

Readers, what do you think of his story? What other organizations in Atlanta would you like to see him support?

Please leave a comment below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.