Which state will Abbott send migrants to next?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has commanded national attention for his controversial strategy of bussing migrants caught at the Texas/Mexico border to northern states.

Last week, Abbott boasted of sending his 300th bus of migrants from Texas to northern cities, which now includes Philadelphia in addition to New York, Washington D.C, and Chicago.

The first Texas bus of migrants has departed for Philadelphia. The Lone Star State will continue doing more than any state in history to secure our border, including adding more sanctuary cities as drop-off locations for our busing strategy. Until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texans and the American people with sustainable border security, Texas will continue doing more than any other state in the nation's history to defend against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations for our busing strategy." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "

He has even sent several buses to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Abbott continues to put the heat on the Biden administration and has no intention of stopping his migrant bussing program.

Which state will be next?

One state may have inadvertently asked Abbott to bus migrants north from Texas.

Last month in a gubernatorial debate, Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers said that his state depended on migrant labor and asked for southern governors to send them more migrants.

"We have 70,000 [illegal immigrants] in the State of Wisconsin...we depend on that labor, and they provide great labor. We need to be able to say to them, 'Yeah, you should be able to have a driver's license.'" Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers

Outspoken Texan Senator Ted Cruz quoted Evers on Twitter, including Texas Gov. Abbott in the tweet.

