Twitter users vote to reinstate Donald Trump

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." Elon Musk

Former President Trump has won. Well, not an election but a poll this time.

The owner of Twitter and the world's richest person Elon Musk ran a poll asking users if former President Trump should be reinstated on Twitter. The poll had over 15 million votes, with 51.8% of users wanting Trump back on the platform and 48.2% wanting his ban to continue. Musk posted that over 134 million people had seen the poll.

The poll ran for almost 24 hours before Elon Musk posted that Trump would be allowed back on the platform.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter just two days after the Jan 6th insurrection, with he reasons outlined by Twitter.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence." Twitter statement

However, since purchasing Twitter, Elon has been adamant that free speech be allowed on the platform, including Trump's potential return to the social media platform.

Elon did receive criticism from many people for running the poll, including U.S Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"Idk man, last time he was here this platform was used to incite an insurrection, multiple people died, the Vice President of the United States was nearly assassinated, and hundreds were injured but I guess that’s not enough for you to answer the question. Twitter poll it is" Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

