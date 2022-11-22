Abbott says, "Texas will continue to step up in Biden's absence."

Photo by Image from WikiCommons images

Texas is ramping up our efforts to secure the border through #OperationLoneStar. We've made over 21.9K arrests, seized over 352M lethal fentanyl doses, & bused over 13,000 migrants to sanctuary cities. Texas will continue to step up Biden's absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has released new figures today that support Operation Lone Star's efforts.

One of Abbott's significant strategies to protect the southern border includes the "busing mission [which] is providing much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities."

Since April, Texas has bused almost 8,400 migrants to Washington, D.C, over 3,800 migrants to New York City, and over 1,200 migrants to Chicago. This week the first bus of migrants departed for Philadelphia from Texas.

He also announced that another 19 illegal immigrants were apprehended by the Texas Department of Public Safety this week.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety apprehends 19 illegal immigrants in human smuggling attempts. In Biden’s absence, Texas stepped up. We will continue to take unprecedented action to secure our border & keep America safe." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Since easily defeating his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke to secure a third term as Texas Governor, Abbott has turned his focus to President Joe Biden and his perceived failures to secure the border.

This week alone, Abbott has signed an invasion clause and bused migrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris as he attempts to pressure the Biden administration to act.

