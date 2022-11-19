Abbott says, Biden "funds security for borders of other countries Time to prioritize American borders."

Image from WikiCommons images

"Since Biden became President about 100 on the terrorist watch list have been apprehended. Who knows how many terrorists evaded apprehension? You fund security for borders of other countries. Time to prioritize American borders." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to exert pressure on President Joe Biden and his administration.

As the Republican Party took control of the House of Representatives yesterday, Abbott asked for the defunding of 87,000 IRS agents to be replaced by new border agents. In addition, he has called for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Today he took to Twitter to again criticize President Biden, accusing him of funding the security for borders of other countries but not for the United States. Abbott also questioned how many terrorists had been allowed into the country since Biden had been President.

Abbott's post came just hours after it was announced the House Judiciary GOP would summon Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for a border investigation.

So far, the Texas Governor has spent over $4 billion of Texan taxpayer money on Operation Lone Star, and now Abbott is pressuring the Federal administration to do more.

