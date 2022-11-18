Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP Harris

Image from WikiCommons images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has kept up his pressure on the Biden administration over their perceived lack of control over the border.

Today a bus sent from Texas by Abbott dropped off 50 migrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' house at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. The group was allegedly caught crossing at Eagle Pass on the Texas/Mexico border and containing migrants from Ecuador, Argentina, and Nicaragua.

Footage has been circulated online showing the migrants, some wrapped in blankets, outside the Vice Presidents home.

VP Harris has previously accused Abbott of using migrants for "gamesmanship."

“They’ve fled great harm, and they are coming here [to the United States] seeking refuge. And talk about political theater — I mean, playing games with people's lives. … You know, there were mothers with sleeping babies getting off those buses.” Vice President Kamala Harris

Earlier this week, Abbott boasted of sending his 300th bus of migrants from Texas to northern cities, which now includes Philadelphia in addition to New York, Washington D.C, and Chicago.

The first Texas bus of migrants has departed for Philadelphia. The Lone Star State will continue doing more than any state in history to secure our border, including adding more sanctuary cities as drop-off locations for our busing strategy. Until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texans and the American people with sustainable border security, Texas will continue doing more than any other state in the nation's history to defend against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations for our busing strategy." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "

