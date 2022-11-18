Abbott wants Homeland Security Secretary impeached over border

"Republicans secure majority in the House of Representatives. Now, Congress must fully fund border security. Impeach Mayorkas, defund the 87K IRS agents, hire 87K new Border agents, & demand Biden fulfill his constitutional duty to secure the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

With confirmation that the Republicans have secured a majority in the House of Representatives, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has quickly demanded action over what he perceives as failures by the Biden administration to secure the border.

The newly elected Texas Governor has sent more than 300 buses of migrants to northern states and has spent more than $4 billion on Operation Lone Star to protect the border.

Abbott has asked for several steps to be taken, including defunding 87,000 IRS agents and replacing them with new border agents. He has also called for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas appeared before a House Homeland Security Committee this week, where several Republicans questioned him over the border and if he intended to resign.

In the 2022 fiscal year, the US Border Patrol made more than 2.2 million arrests for unlawful crossings on the southern border, a record.

“It’s a very serious challenge...[it's a] challenge that is not specific or exclusive to our southern border. This is a challenge that exists throughout the hemisphere.” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

