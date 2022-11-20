Kari Lake backs Abbott's use of invasion clause in Texas, says "Feds have abandoned the states"

"This is just one group of illegals caught breaking into Texas. Governor Abbot has issued a Declaration of Invasion. He’s right to do so. The Feds have abandoned the States — we must save ourselves." Kari Lake

Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott invoked the invasion clauses of the U.S and Texas constitutions to protect against what he claimed was an invasion.

"I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion. I'm using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe"Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

And today, he got support from Kari Lake. Lake is a former TV anchor who was the Republican nominee for the Arizona gubernatorial race. Like Abbott, Lake campaigned on strong border security, often criticizing President Joe Biden for failing to protect the southern border.

Lake posted a video on Twitter of a group illegally caught breaking in Texas. The one-minute video shows the infrared vision of the migrants marching along the border.

Lake said the video demonstrated why Abbott was forced to issue a Declaration of Invasion and that the states have to protect the border themselves. Lake did not receive much support in the comments of her post, with many pointing out she had lost her campaign for Governor and should be more focused on her own situation.

