Good news for Texas motorists. Report shows Texas has the lowest gas prices in the U.S

Ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there is some good news for Texans.

A report on gas price averages released today by AAA Texas shows that the average gas price in Texas is the cheapest in the United States.

“Texas drivers are paying three cents more per gallon, on average, at the pump compared to a year ago. Gas price averages have been dipping lower over the past few days, resulting in Texas having the lowest gas price average of any state across the nation heading into a very busy Thanksgiving travel week.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Twenty-seven major metropolitan areas across Texas were surveyed in Texas. The highest average gas price was in Midland at $3.25 per gallon, while drivers in McAllen enjoyed the lowest average gas price at $2.89 per gallon. Texans can enjoy lower gas prices due to our proximity to refineries along the Gulf Coast, leading to cheaper delivery.

The national average gas price across the United States is $3.72 per gallon, which is 31 cents higher than the Thanksgiving period of 2021. Along the West Coast, states such as California and Washington are paying up to $5 per gallon.

The lower prices in Texas is good news for the 3.6 million Texans that AAA Texas estimates will drive at least 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday period.

