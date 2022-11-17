Abbott says Beto should return $1 million of "tainted money" he received from bankrupt billionaire

Image from WikiCommons images

"This guy gave a million dollars to Beto. This Madoff-Style evaporation of customer's money should be a crime. Candidates who received this tainted money should return it so that innocent customers of FTX can get some of their money back." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has lashed out today at Democrats who received donations from bankrupt billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, claiming it was at the expense of innocent customers of FTX, the business founded by Bankman-Fried.

One of those who received a significant contribution from Bankman-Fried was Abbott's Democrat opponent in the Texas gubernatorial race, Beto O'Rourke. Bankman-Fried donated $1 million to Beto's failed campaign for Texas Governor, making him Beto's fourth largest donor. Beto's most significant donation from an individual came from billionaire George Soros who donated $1.5 million to his campaign.

It's the second time this week Gov. Abbott has criticized Bankman-Fried for donating to Beto O'Rourke.

"The entire $16 billion fortune of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried went up in smoke within days, one of the greatest wealth destructions in the history of the crypto world. He gave Beto a million dollar donation. He's just bad at making investments." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

According to Open Secrets, Bankman-Fried spent around $37 million during the last election cycle, most of which went to Democrat causes and candidates.

Earlier this year, Bankman-Fried pledged to spend $1 billion if Donald Trump was to run in 2024. It appears that won't happen now.

"[$1 billion] is a decent thing to look at as a — I would hate to say hard ceiling, because who knows what’s going to happen between now and then — but at least sort of as a soft ceiling,” Sam Bankman-Fried

